FY2019 EPS Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding Lifted by DA Davidson (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $15.61 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,105 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,611,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 78,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,006,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,340 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,600,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,724 shares during the period.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

