FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.51. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNI. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.49.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.57. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

