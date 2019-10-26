FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues Earnings Results

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $593.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting updated its FY19 guidance to $5.75-$6.00 EPS.
FCN stock traded down $8.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.21. 1,146,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,570. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.24.
In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,579.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $410,305.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,929 in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.
Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.