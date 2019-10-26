FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues Earnings Results

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $593.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting updated its FY19 guidance to $5.75-$6.00 EPS.

FCN stock traded down $8.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.21. 1,146,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,570. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.24.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,579.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $410,305.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,929 in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price target on FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

