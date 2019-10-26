FTB Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Clorox Co has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $167.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $520,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. ValuEngine cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

