FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 497 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after acquiring an additional 90,572 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,798,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $115.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $123.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.93.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.