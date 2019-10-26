Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTDR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 26.16.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Frontdoor in the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 12.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 34,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

