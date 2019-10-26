FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Trading Up 2.2%

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $12.04, approximately 42,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 65,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Separately, ValuEngine raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FRESENIUS SE &/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

