FREE Coin (FREE) Price Hits $0.0000

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. FREE Coin has a market cap of $758,407.00 and approximately $2,881.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FREE Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. In the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00201627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.01481520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00091288 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FREE Coin Token Profile

FREE Coin was first traded on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.