Foundry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.88% of Hometrust Bancshares worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.36. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter.

HTBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hometrust Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

