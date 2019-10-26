Foundry Partners LLC Sells 79,345 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,345 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Universal Electronics worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $671,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,164,000 after acquiring an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,949,000.

Shares of UEIC opened at $50.00 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl E. Vogel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $350,245.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,753 shares of company stock worth $1,257,361. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

