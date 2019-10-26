Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,414 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 27,815,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,477,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 258,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,959,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 453,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,456,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 575,161 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,336 shares during the period.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 440,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $590,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,361,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,324,391.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Smith acquired 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $262,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 830,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,472 over the last three months.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

