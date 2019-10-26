Foundry Partners LLC Buys 26,721 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,721 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in The GEO Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $137,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $29,451.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,131 shares of company stock valued at $227,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. The GEO Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The GEO Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

