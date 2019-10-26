Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of FBM opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $12,917,625.00. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $77,330,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2,986.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.