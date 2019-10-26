Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 36,818 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 49.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,818 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,540,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,482,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,269,000 after purchasing an additional 299,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,786,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 19.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,873,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of ADM opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $49.19. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

