Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 13,688 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,245 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hammer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 96,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,214,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,009,000 after buying an additional 37,089 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 490,245 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after buying an additional 70,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 132,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura set a $38.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $3,281,146.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,346.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

