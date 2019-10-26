Foster & Motley Inc. Has $625,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

