Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 90.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 66.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,605,000 after acquiring an additional 795,172 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 23.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 75.0% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 14.3% in the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period.

Get H & R Block alerts:

NYSE HRB opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.24. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.35 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

HRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.