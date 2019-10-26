Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.34% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 453.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 104,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 375,298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 724,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 426,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FET. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank set a $1.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Gabelli cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,899.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.24 million, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $245.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.91 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

