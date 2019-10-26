Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Home & Security updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.53-3.63 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.53-3.63 EPS.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Nomura decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $581,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

