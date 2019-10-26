Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FORR. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ FORR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. 43,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,898. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $650.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Bradford bought 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $287,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

