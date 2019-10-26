FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 3,688 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 53,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 21,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $767,550 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

