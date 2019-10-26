FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $602,000 in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

