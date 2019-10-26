FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $522,000 in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 57.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 166,522 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $26.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $25.28 on Friday. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $104,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $41,648.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,578,570.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,923 shares of company stock worth $3,106,189 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

