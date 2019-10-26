Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ford Motor updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.20-1.32 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.20-1.32 EPS.

NYSE:F opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $767,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

