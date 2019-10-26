FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Visa by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,642,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,780,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,432,948,000 after purchasing an additional 622,075 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $177.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.06. The company has a market cap of $349.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.