FNY Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 51.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,630,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 591,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,628,000 after acquiring an additional 226,305 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $88.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $81.62 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

