FNY Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.25% of Mustang Bio worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Mustang Bio Inc has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.10.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Mustang Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

