FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 236.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $126,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $127,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $167,000.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 32,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $603,504.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $516,301.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

ALDR stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27. On average, analysts anticipate that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

