FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after buying an additional 389,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,381,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,060,000 after buying an additional 229,895 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,756,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,250,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,105 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENSG opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $575.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.74%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 38.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised The Ensign Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

In other The Ensign Group news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $149,118. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

