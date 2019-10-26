Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:VIAAY traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 2,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. Flughafen Wien has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $11.24.
Flughafen Wien Company Profile
