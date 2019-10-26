Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:VIAAY traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 2,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. Flughafen Wien has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Get Flughafen Wien alerts:

Flughafen Wien Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities. It manages Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

Read More: What is a bull market?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.