Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 138.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.