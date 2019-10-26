FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,628,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,643.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 426,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 402,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,287,000 after purchasing an additional 318,801 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 352,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,864. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLIR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

In related news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,710 shares of company stock valued at $353,351. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

