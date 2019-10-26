Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 97,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Welltower by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 422,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.10. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $64.43 and a 12-month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

