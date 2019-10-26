Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 338 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $281,643,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,071,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,619,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,446,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,154,404,000 after purchasing an additional 195,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $277,724.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,499. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.21.

NYSE AVB opened at $219.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.62. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $167.01 and a 12 month high of $222.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

