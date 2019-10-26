Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Verisign during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Verisign by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Verisign by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $122,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.75.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $190.16 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.04 and a 200-day moving average of $199.61.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

