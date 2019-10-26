Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 49.6% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 299.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

