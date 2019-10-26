Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Cummins by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.61.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $178.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $179.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.71 and a 200-day moving average of $162.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.61%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

