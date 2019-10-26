Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Five Point from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Five Point in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.35.

NYSE:FPH opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Five Point has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $9.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Five Point had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Point will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Five Point by 14.1% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,461,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,548,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Five Point by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,066,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 377,697 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Point by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 723,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Five Point by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

