First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 4.2% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,346,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,681,000 after buying an additional 2,059,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,762,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,078,000 after buying an additional 768,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,774,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,350,000 after buying an additional 893,543 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,092,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,967 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,061,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 5.5%.

