First Quantum Minerals (FM) to Release Earnings on Monday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion.

FM opened at C$10.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.18. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$7.84 and a 52 week high of C$16.63.

FM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.88.

First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

