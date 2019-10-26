First Quadrant L P CA Sells 515 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 81.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 144,095.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 87,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $116,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $237,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,197.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,243. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

RGA opened at $157.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $163.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

