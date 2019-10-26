First Quadrant L P CA Sells 24,714 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 24,714 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $177.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05. The company has a market capitalization of $349.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

