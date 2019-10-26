First Quadrant L P CA Purchases 36,979 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 111.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $66,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $706,300 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.50 on Friday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.44.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

