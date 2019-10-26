First Quadrant L P CA Grows Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,606 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $44,154.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,086 shares in the company, valued at $417,646.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $48,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,335 shares of company stock worth $262,095 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

