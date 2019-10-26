First Quadrant L P CA Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 187.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,195 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 150,769 shares during the period. eBay accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 22,733 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in eBay by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 20,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in eBay by 3.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,557 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $35.84 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Macquarie set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Aegis lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

In other eBay news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 149,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $6,205,368.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,925,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $786,799.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,688 shares of company stock worth $9,407,581. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.