First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Raymond James

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRME. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

FRME stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.07. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $43.16.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $277,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephan Fluhler sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $150,969.54. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 134 shares of company stock worth $4,981. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 38.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

