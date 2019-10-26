First Merchants Corp Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $1,446,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,161,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,502,000 after purchasing an additional 133,899 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 451.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. Berenberg Bank cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $81.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.10). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $752.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,407,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $776,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,951.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,754 shares of company stock worth $3,723,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

