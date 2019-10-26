First Merchants Corp Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $956,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 958,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $80,385,000 after purchasing an additional 224,640 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.38 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.05. The company has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

