First Merchants Corp Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 240,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,531,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 144,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 55,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,786,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,490 shares of company stock worth $2,015,197. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

