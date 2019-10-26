First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.70. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 29.88%.

FRME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on First Merchants from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $277,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephan Fluhler sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $150,969.54. Insiders acquired 134 shares of company stock worth $4,981 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 38.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 321.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRME traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 141,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,790. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.07.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

